News

Doctor retires after treating Crestview for over 30 years

February 16, 2023 | Angie Womble

A local general surgeon is calling it a career after treating the patients of Crestview for 32 years. Dr. Dennis Stewart is a homegrown Crestview native who after receiving his medical degree returned to Crestview in 1991 and has been aiding local patients ever since. He retired Feb. 2.