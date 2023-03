News

Crestview teen arrested for attempted murder

March 14, 2023 | Dusty Ricketts

A Crestview teenager is facing attempted murder and other felony charges after allegedly firing a gun multiple times into a vehicle. On Saturday, March 11, Crestview police officers responded to a victim who advised that her vehicle had been shot at while she was at the Bent Creek Apartments in Crestview. The victim was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.