Crestview rapper to perform in Arizona Super Bowl weekend

January 28, 2023 | Angie Womble

A local rapper will be showcasing his talents at a contest in Glendale, Arizona, during Super Bowl weekend. Brandon Lee Joseph is a local artist who won a slot in the Who Wants to Make it in Music Showcase event that will take place live in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12 during the Super Bowl.