News

Crestview man facing multiple felony drug charges

February 6, 2023 | Staff Reporters

A Crestview man is facing multiple felony drug charges after being serving a narcotics search warrant earlier this month. Tremayne Drake, 35, of Crestview, is charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in oxycodone, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, trafficking in phenethylamines, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, felony violation of probation, and possession of marijuana in excess of 20 grams.