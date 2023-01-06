News

Crestview man allegedly shoots himself during burglary

January 6, 2023 | Dusty Ricketts

A Crestview man out of jail on bond on burglary charges accidentally shot himself in the leg with a firearm stolen from one vehicle while in the act of breaking into a car at another home on Jan. 4. Justin McCall, 28, Crestview, was arrested by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 5 on charges of grand theft, burglary to a structure, car burglary, and felony violation of probation.