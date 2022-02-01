Crestview making speedy progress on animal control service

Crestview is moving along rapidly to create an animal control service that gives residents what they deserve in terms of service, according to City Manager Tim Bolduc.

Bolduc informed the City Council Jan. 24 that while he had initially believed it would take 90 days to develop the department, he now believed it would be ready in about two weeks – just over a month from when the contract ended with the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society.

“It is realistic that we will be in the animal control business somewhere in the next two weeks,” he said.

A new animal control officer has been hired and she, along with seven other city employees, will be spending four 10-hour days in training.

The former Crestview animal control facility is in the process of being renovated at the same time as a facility outside of Laurel Hill is overhauled. Photo by Wendy Victora Rudman

Although she had to give her two-week notice at her current job, which is also in animal control, she has been working with the city to prepare for the transition.

City staff has worked on electrical, wiring and sewer issues at the former PAWS facility in Laurel Hill, which the city will be using.

They have also made progress improving the city’s former animal control facility, which closed nearly a decade ago when the city contracted with the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society.

Wayne Steele, director of city operations, said that they are waiting for the materials to finish up work at the shelter at 715 N. Ferdon Boulevard.

He was with the city when it handled its own animal control services before and believes the 12-stall kennel with indoor/outdoor runs will be effective again.

“I know we’ve grown, the city has changed a little,” he said. “I think it will still work until we outgrow it.”