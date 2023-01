News

Crestview continuing opioid education following Overdose Summit

January 27, 2023 | Angie Womble

The City of Crestview continues to work on ways to educate the community about the dangers of Fentanyl and what actions to take following the city’s recent summit. The Overdose Summit took place Jan. 18 at the Crestview Community Center and was hosted by the City of Crestview and the Opioid Project, a nonprofit organization designed to help community leaders find ways to reduce opioid deaths in their community.