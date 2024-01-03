News

Coney Island has new interior, same heart

January 3, 2024 | Tony Judnich

The aroma and sound of burgers sizzling on the grill welcome visitors as soon as they open the door to Crestview’s oldest restaurant. After being closed for a few years, first because of social-distancing rules stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and later because of a major repair/remodeling project, the 20-seat dining room at Coney Island, 107 N. Main St., recently reopened.