News

City expects to complete Post Office renovations this summer

February 3, 2023 | Angie Womble

The City of Crestview is working on renovating and restoring a building on Main Street that originally housed the Post Office. The city purchased the old Post Office building on Main Street in September 2022, with renovations beginning in November with Richard Rausch, contractor and owner of Triple R Construction, overseeing the work.