Sports

Bulldogs rally past Raiders

January 18, 2023 | Randy Dickson

Down by 10 points to Navarre at the start of the second half, things didn’t look good for Crestview’s boys basketball team on Tuesday. At least, that’s what some people might have thought. Bulldog assistant coach George Stakley, serving as acting head coach, was not one of those people. Stakley told the Bulldogs at halftime they could come back and win the game.