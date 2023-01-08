Barrel racer dies after incident at Baker Rodeo

Tragedy struck the Baker Rodeo this weekend when a participant was thrown from her horse and died.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a barrel racer was abruptly thrown from her horse and suffered a fatal injury.
A 56-year-old woman died on Saturday after competing in the barrel race at the Baker Rodeo when her was galloping down the exit ramp and moved suddenly, causing the rider to strike a large wooden pole. The fencing seen in this photo was not up at the time of the incident.
