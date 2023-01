News

Baker home destroyed in fire

January 26, 2023 | Angie Womble

A fire started at a mobile home on Roosevelt Avenue in Baker at approximately 9:40 a.m. Baker Fire Department, Holt Fire District, Crestview Fire Department Battalion 1, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, and Okaloosa EMS all responded to the call were on scene assisting with putting out the fire and aiding the residents. The fire was extinguished by 10:40 a.m.