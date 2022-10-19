Sports

Baker football team travels to Freeport

October 19, 2022 | Randy Dickson

There’s another road test waiting for the Baker football team on Friday as the Gators travel to Walton County for the second time this season. Baker’s first trip across the county line didn’t go well as they Gators lost to South Walton. This week they are at Freeport for a 7 p.m. game hoping for better results.