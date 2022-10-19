Baker football team travels to Freeport

There’s another road test waiting for the Baker football team on Friday as the Gators travel to Walton County for the second time this season.
Baker’s first trip across the county line didn’t go well as they Gators lost to South Walton. This week they are at Freeport for a 7 p.m. game hoping for better results.
Colton Weekley and the Baker running game will try to get back on track against Freeport on Friday after a tough game against Blountstown last week.
The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $3.17 a month.