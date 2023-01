News

Arrest made in June 2022 fatal motorcycle crash

January 19, 2023 | Staff Reporters

A Crestview woman has been arrested on DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges for her role in a June 2022 traffic crash that resulted in the death of a Fort Walton Beach man. The Crestview Police Department arrested 55-year-old Ellie Mae Ainsworth of Crestview on Thursday in reference to the investigation of a June 17, 2022, traffic crash that resulted in the death of 38-year-old William Norris Cosgrove III of Fort Walton Beach.