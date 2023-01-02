News

A hero’s farewell

January 2, 2023 | Dusty Ricketts

On Saturday, Renee Hamilton should have been celebrating her eighth wedding anniversary to Corporal Ray Hamilton of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Instead, she and others honored the man who was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while responding to a domestic violence call near Fort Walton Beach. Nearly 2,000 people, many of them first responders from around the Southeast, attended the public funeral service for Corp. Hamilton Saturday morning and the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center.