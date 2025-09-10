Thank you for supporting journalism at your local newspaper. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at Crestview News Bulletin.
Education, News
Crestview High School’s restrooms no longer have mirrors
In response to ongoing behavioral disruptions and repeated instances of property damage, Crestview High School administrators recently decided to remove the mirrors from the boys’ and girls’ restrooms at the school.
The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $5.67 a month.