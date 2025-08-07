Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
‘Kada’s Korner’ memorial is unveiled at Twin Hills Park

| Staff Reporters
Following a gentle rain, an intimate dedication ceremony was held on Monday afternoon at Crestview’s Twin Hills Park to honor the memory of Kadance Fredericksen.
Lisa Fredericksen looks at the plaque dedicated to her late daughter, Kadance Fredericksen. The plaque contains the teddy bear logo of the nonprofit Kada’s Promise organization and a QR code that links to the Kada’s Promise website. (Photo courtesy of the city of Crestview)

Kadance, 18, died in a Feb. 17 traffic accident in Santa Rosa County. The Baker School senior was Crestview’s 2019 Citizen of the Year, held the title of Miss Okaloosa County Teen USA, and advocated for child abuse awareness and animal welfare. She was the founder of Kada’s Promise, a nonprofit organization that distributed thousands of teddy bears and blankets to children who experienced trauma or abuse.

Kadance Fredericksen (Photo courtesy of Kada’s Promise)

At Twin Hills Park on Monday, family, friends, and city officials gathered to celebrate Kadance’s impactful legacy. Mayor Pro Tem Doug Capps and City Manager Jessica Leavins unveiled a memorial bench and plaque, and Kadance’s parents, Matt and Lisa Fredericksen, expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming support from the community.

Crestview City Manager Jessica Leavins and Mayor Pro Tem Doug Capps unveil the bench that honors the memory of Kadance. (Photo courtesy of the city of Crestview)
Kadance Fredericksen’s parents, Matt and Lisa Fredericksen, stand next to the memorial bench. (Photo courtesy of the city of Crestview)

The ceremony was attended by local teen queens from across Okaloosa County, as well as Kadance’s colleagues and loved ones. The memorial bench is located by the entrance of the children’s playground at Twin Hills Park, a special area that has been designated as ‘Kada’s Korner.’

The memorial bench. (Photo courtesy of the city of Crestview)

For more information about Kada’s Promise, visit kadaspromise.com.

An anonymous donor paid the $4,352 total cost of establishing Kada’s Korner.

