‘Kada’s Korner’ memorial is unveiled at Twin Hills Park

Kadance, 18, died in a Feb. 17 traffic accident in Santa Rosa County. The Baker School senior was Crestview’s 2019 Citizen of the Year, held the title of Miss Okaloosa County Teen USA, and advocated for child abuse awareness and animal welfare. She was the founder of Kada’s Promise, a nonprofit organization that distributed thousands of teddy bears and blankets to children who experienced trauma or abuse.

At Twin Hills Park on Monday, family, friends, and city officials gathered to celebrate Kadance’s impactful legacy. Mayor Pro Tem Doug Capps and City Manager Jessica Leavins unveiled a memorial bench and plaque, and Kadance’s parents, Matt and Lisa Fredericksen, expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming support from the community.

The ceremony was attended by local teen queens from across Okaloosa County, as well as Kadance’s colleagues and loved ones. The memorial bench is located by the entrance of the children’s playground at Twin Hills Park, a special area that has been designated as ‘Kada’s Korner.’

For more information about Kada’s Promise, visit kadaspromise.com.

An anonymous donor paid the $4,352 total cost of establishing Kada’s Korner.