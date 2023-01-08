Search called off for domestic violence suspect

Colley was reportedly armed with a handgun when he left in a truck, crashing it a short time later near Poverty Creek Road before running into woods, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Several nearby roads were closed temporarily as a precaution as deputies and specialized units arrived to set up a perimeter and attempt to find Colley.

The search was called off shortly before 3 p.m. when Colley could not be located. OCSO deputies will remain active in the area despite the search being called off, according to the press release.

Colley meantime also has several active warrants for failure to appear.

The Sheriff’s Office considers Colley armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should not attempt to make contact with him. Instead, please notify local law enforcement immediately.

The Sheriff’s Office posted just after noon on Sunday that law enforcement officers were tracking an armed suspect in the area of Poverty Creek Road and Medfords Way north of Crestview.

“Residents are asked to please stay in their homes until further notice,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post. The post encouraged people to call 911 if they spot any suspicious behavior or if they see a male dressed all in black.

A follow-up post encouraged people to avoid that area because of police activity.

“The search continues,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook at about 1 p.m. Sunday. “Several roads in the vicinity have been closed to traffic as a precaution and remain closed at this time. Multiple law enforcement assets are on scene.”

According to the Okaloosa Department of Corrections website, Colley was awaiting a hearing on six charges stemming from a June 7, 2022, arrest. Colley was booked in the Okaloosa County jail that morning on charges of fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer with lights or siren active, driving with a suspended or revoked license, assault on an officer, firefighter, EMT or other first responder, violation of a protective injunction for domestic violence, aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability and robbery without a firearm or weapon. He was released from jail the next evening.