Crestview band releases four new singles

Because of that, the “hometown” for the band is Florala, where they play at The Depot several times a year, drawing about 300 fans, many of whom follow them there from the Panhandle.

Earlier this month, they played at the Cancer Freeze – an annual fundraiser in Florala – and donated their take from the door, which totaled nearly $1,500, back to the fundraiser.

Band members include Ellis, who once played football at Baker School, Gabe Cassidy, who plays lead guitar, Zach McCarver, who plays bass guitar, and TJ White who plays drums. All the men have full-time jobs during the day.

Below Alabama is a country band based out of Crestview. Submitted photo

In fact, the band has its roots in their full-time jobs, since Ellis and McCarver worked at the same company in different departments. After learning they both played music, they got together to play guitar one night and decided to form a band. They added White as the drummer and, a little later, Cassidy. The other band members say he fit right in and has also played a key role in their sound, business and marketing.

The band’s name is based on McCarver’s experience after he moved here from Tennessee and needed to ask people for directions. They always referenced being “above” one town or “below” another. Since they were looking for a name that told people where they were from, Below Alabama clicked with them instantly.

“That was pretty much it,” McCarver said. “It’s pretty simple. The band is ‘below’ Alabama.

Leonard “Bubba” Ellis, who once played football at Baker School sings vocals in “Below Alabama,” a band that plays gigs from southern Alabama down to the water’s edge in south Okaloosa County. Submitted photo

All of the members have played music for most of their lives, some with bands, some at church and others in school bands.

“We all play multiple instruments and love a wide range of music,” McCarver said. “Between the four of us we run the gambit of music we enjoy, music we have played and what we consider influences.

“We call ourselves a country band but listening to our music you will hear elements of everything from blues and rock to punk and hip hop,” he added.