Braves shut down Gators

March 8, 2023 | Randy Dickson

To paraphrase the old poem, Casey at the Bat, there was no joy in Baker on Thursday as the Gators were shut out. Not too many things, if any went well for the Baker baseball team against Walton. Misplayed fly balls, poor base running and a lack of quality at bats were not what Gator fans ordered.