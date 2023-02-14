2/21 – Blind Date with a Book

You’ve heard of speed dating, but have you heard of read dating? Turn on the romance and stop by the Crestview Library at 1445 Commerce Drive to participate in this weeklong reading event! Pick from a variety of wrapped books, read it, and turn in a review card to be entered into a drawing. Enjoy as many dates as you like for more chances to win!
