10/28 – Jury Research Project

A Jury Research Project will be hosted by Litigators Insight on Saturday, October 28th. 16 individuals will be selected to participate and will be paid $75 cash after the conclusion of the study. Participants will participate in a jury selection process, listen to and evaluate information from a real case and participate in an open question and answer session. You need no qualifications or expertise other than the ability to listen and answer questions honestly. If interested, email info@litigatorsinsight.com.