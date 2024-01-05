01/26 – Family Library Time: Bear Hunt

Family Library Time: Bear Hunt hosted by the Crestview Library from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and again from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Join in at the library to read some stories, find bears with flashlights, and treat our bears to a picnic! This event is for ages 3-14 and requires registration. Please bring your teddy bear, flashlight, and four cookies to share.